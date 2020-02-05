|
|
LEFEVRE
Rosie May (nee Murray)
passed peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Wednesday 22nd January 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Jim; dearly loved mum of Alec, Sharon, Jeremy and Gary; dear mother in-law of Margaret, Malcolm, Gulser and Merche; and a much loved Nan, great-Nan and great-great Nan, Rosie will be greatly missed by all. Funeral service to be held at St Peter's Church, March on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 12.30pm followed by interment at Eastwood Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations in Rosie's memory may be made in lieu and will be for Diabetes UK. These may be left at the service or sent to George James & Son (Inc. Brewin's Funerals).
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020