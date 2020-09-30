Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Bailey & Son
55 Lynn Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 3DE
01945 584762
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy DREW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy DREW


1941 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Roy DREW Notice
DREW

Roy

18/12/1941 - 18/09/2020

Roy sadly passed away at home suddenly but peacefully after a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by his family. A much loved husband, father, grandad, great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and son-in-law. Sadly due to the current restrictions a private family service will take place. Any donations in Roy's memory can be made to "Help for Heroes" via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/roy-drew. For any further information please contact W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -