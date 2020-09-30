|
|
DREW
Roy
18/12/1941 - 18/09/2020
Roy sadly passed away at home suddenly but peacefully after a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by his family. A much loved husband, father, grandad, great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and son-in-law. Sadly due to the current restrictions a private family service will take place. Any donations in Roy's memory can be made to "Help for Heroes" via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/roy-drew. For any further information please contact W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 30, 2020