GODFREY
Roy
Aged 86 years of Tydd St Giles. Peacefully on 18th April 2020. Devoted husband of Jean, dearly loved dad of Michael and Pauline, dear father-in-law of Tim and Kristi, much loved grandad of Joshua and Grace. Due to current circumstances sadly a private family service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Thursday 7th May 2020 at 1.00pm. All enquiries to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 22, 2020