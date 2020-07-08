|
HALDANE Roy of Manea, passed away peacefully on 23rd June 2020 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved Husband of Veronica, much loved Dad of Dan, Sam and Clovy and a dear Father-in-law, Grandad, Brother, Uncle and friend of many. A graveside funeral service will take place at Manea Cemetery on Wednesday 15th July 2020 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Parkinson's UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 8, 2020