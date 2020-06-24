Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy NASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy NASH

Notice Condolences

Roy NASH Notice
NASH Roy of March, passed away peacefully on 12th June 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 88 years. Much loved Partner of Sheila and a dear Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 29th June 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -