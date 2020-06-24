|
NASH Roy of March, passed away peacefully on 12th June 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 88 years. Much loved Partner of Sheila and a dear Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 29th June 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 24, 2020