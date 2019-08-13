Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy WHITEHEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy WHITEHEAD

Notice Condolences

Roy WHITEHEAD Notice
WHITEHEAD

Roy

Peacefully on 28th July at Orchard House, Wisbech, Roy of Outwell, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Viv and a much loved dad of Simon and Sally, father-in-law of Maureen and Gary, and grandad Jack, great-grandad of Logan and Cooper. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 14th August at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Fire Fighter's Charity may be made at the service or sent to A. R. Clingo, Independent Funeral Directors, Upwell, Wisbech.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.