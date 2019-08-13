|
|
WHITEHEAD
Roy
Peacefully on 28th July at Orchard House, Wisbech, Roy of Outwell, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Viv and a much loved dad of Simon and Sally, father-in-law of Maureen and Gary, and grandad Jack, great-grandad of Logan and Cooper. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 14th August at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Fire Fighter's Charity may be made at the service or sent to A. R. Clingo, Independent Funeral Directors, Upwell, Wisbech.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 13, 2019