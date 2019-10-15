|
RIPPON Ruby Eileen (nee Carver) of March, aged 91 years, died very peacefully on 2nd October 2019 after a long stay in Hinchingbrooke Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Cyril, loving mother of Peter and Tricia, mother-in-law of Lynda and John, grandmother of Ashley, Adam, Amy and Christopher and great-grandmother of Sharna, Sebastian, Isabella and Darcey. Funeral Service at St Wendreda's Church, March on Friday 18th October 2019 at 1.30pm followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery, March. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for the British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 15, 2019