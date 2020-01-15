|
WHITE Ruby Irene of March passed away peacefully in Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn on 2nd January 2020 aged 99 years. Beloved Widow of George, dearly loved Mum of Sylvia and Maureen, much loved Nanna and Great Nanna. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 2.30pm. At the family's request please wear colourful clothing. Flowers, or donations in her memory for Dove Court Residents Fund (please make cheques payable to Larchwood Care) may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020