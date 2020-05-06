|
|
HIGGINS
Ruth
of March, Passed away peacefully at home on the morning of 10th April 2020 with her loving husband and son at her side. Dearly loved wife of Ivor. Much loved mum to Steve Marriott and the late Lorna Marriott. Much loved step mum to Paul, Sue, Rob, Jan, Chris Higgins and Jenny. Gran to Lori, Louis, Jodie, Greg, Mellissa, Darran and Kayley. Great Gran to Bethany, Rae, Reid, Haydon and Isabel. The funeral was held privately at the Fenland Crematorium on the 30th April. All enquiries to George James & Sons City Road, March PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 6, 2020