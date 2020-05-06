Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth HIGGINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth HIGGINS

Notice Condolences

Ruth HIGGINS Notice
HIGGINS

Ruth

of March, Passed away peacefully at home on the morning of 10th April 2020 with her loving husband and son at her side. Dearly loved wife of Ivor. Much loved mum to Steve Marriott and the late Lorna Marriott. Much loved step mum to Paul, Sue, Rob, Jan, Chris Higgins and Jenny. Gran to Lori, Louis, Jodie, Greg, Mellissa, Darran and Kayley. Great Gran to Bethany, Rae, Reid, Haydon and Isabel. The funeral was held privately at the Fenland Crematorium on the 30th April. All enquiries to George James & Sons City Road, March PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -