Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
14:30
Fenland Crematorium March
Samuel BROWN

Samuel BROWN Notice
BROWN Samuel of March passed away on Sunday 22nd December 2019 aged 96 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Mary, much loved Father of Susan and Christine, Father-in-law of Christopher and Gordon, proud Grandad of Lucy, Virginia, Polly, Alice and six great grandchildren. A dear Brother-in-law, Uncle and Great Uncle. Funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium March on Friday 17th January 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in his memory for Prostate Cancer UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner and Son, Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020
