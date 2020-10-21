|
|
BUDDLE Sandra
passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by those she loved, on 8th October 2020, aged 54 years. Sandra will be sorely missed by her sons James and Richard, their partners and her grandson, Bailey. Sandra also leaves a loving partner, Robert and long-time friend, Beverley, whose children affectionately knew her as 'Auntie Sange'. Due to current circumstances the funeral is restricted to immediate family and close friends only. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent direct to Cancer Research UK or via the Online Funeral Notice on the Funeral Directors website. All enquiries to W Bailey & Son Funeral Directors, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE. Tel: 01945 584762
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 21, 2020