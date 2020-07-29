Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
CLARKE Sandra of Doddington, passed away peacefully on 14th July 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late David, much loved Mum of Janet and Helen, Mother-in-law of Kevin and Andre, devoted Nan of Karl and Jade and Great-Nan of Albie. Due to current circumstances, a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory to be divided between NWANHSFT Hinchingbrooke Charity and Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 29, 2020
