Sara JACKSON

Sara JACKSON Notice
Of March, sadly passed to glory on 2nd May 2019 at Hickathrift House aged 83 years. She was a dearly loved Wife of Bob and a wonderful Mum and Grandma. Private Cremation followed by a service of thanksgiving for her life at Centenary Baptist Church, March on Friday 24th May 2019 at 12.30pm. At the family's request please wear something purple, Sara's favourite colour. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Dementia Revolution may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 15, 2019
