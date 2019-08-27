Home

Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
15:00
South Lincs Crematorium Surfleet
HOTSON

Sean Barrie

Passed away peacefully on Sunday 18th August 2019 aged 55 years. Beloved husband of Mita. Dearly loved son of Barrie and Joan. Brother of Karina. Much loved uncle of Heidi and Daniel. Funeral service at South Lincs Crematorium Surfleet on Monday 2nd September 2019 at 3.00pm. No mourning clothes, please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for the Shouldham Ward Queen Elizabeth Hospital Kings Lynn may be given at the service or sent c/o Morriss & Haynes Ltd, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 27, 2019
