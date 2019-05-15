|
|
BARFOOT
Sheila Margot
Of March passed away peacefully on 6th May 2019 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital aged 87 years. Much loved partner of the late Dieter and a sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium March on Wednesday 29th May 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Care Networks Cambridgeshire may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 15, 2019