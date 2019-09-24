Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Wisbech
Weasenham Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 2RY
01945 475495
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday 12th September 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved mum of Jayne and Kay, mother-in-law of Stephen and John and a much loved nan and great-nan. Will be very sadly missed by all. Funeral Service to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 15th October at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 24, 2019
