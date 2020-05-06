|
De CAMPS
Sheila Rosamund
(née HARRISON)
of March passed away peacefully on 26th April 2020 at her home aged 94 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Alec, much loved Mum of Miriam and Melvin, Mother-in-law of Rodney and Ann, devoted Gran of Karen and her Husband Paul and Great Gran of Ashley and Jodie. Due to present circumstances a private family funeral will take place. Donations in her memory for Dogs Trust may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 6, 2020