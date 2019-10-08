Home

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
Sheila GOODLEY

Sheila

Passed away peacefully at Hickathrift House Care Home on 30th September 2019 aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, much loved mother of Christopher, Stephen and Sally and mother in law of Suzanne, Jane and Kevin. A cherished nanny to Rebecca, Ben, Richard, Hanna and Alan and a dear great grandmother, sister and aunt. The funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 10th October at 4.00pm. Flowers or donations for Hickathrift house Care Home may be taken to the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 8, 2019
