SMITH
Sheila (Nee Goult)
Passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 24th September 2019 aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Stan. Sheila will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 7th October at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only. Donations for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 1, 2019