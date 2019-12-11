|
WALLACE
Sheila
quietly passed away on Thursday 28th November 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved mum of Teresa and Ian, mum-in-law of David, and a dear grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 16th December at 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in Sheila's memory, if desired, will be for the British Heart Foundation, and may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 11, 2019