|
|
WARD
Sheila Diane
Aged 81 years of Elm. Peacefully on 5th April 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, after a short illness. Devoted wife of Geoff, much loved mum and mother-in-law of Andrew and Sally, Phillip and Jill, devoted nana of Matthew and Nic, Natalie and Neal, Jamie and Jess and Ashley, much loved great grandma of Megan, Evie and Hugo, dear sister and sister-in-law of Peter and Pauline and Jill, and a good friend to many through Cambridgeshire Short Mat Bowls and Elm WI. Due to current circumstances sadly a private family service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Friday 24th April 2020 at 1.45 pm. All enquiries to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 15, 2020