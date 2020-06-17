Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley ALLEN

Notice Condolences

Shirley ALLEN Notice
ALLEN

Shirley (née Lockey/North)

peacefully on 10th June 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, Shirley, aged 71 years. Beloved wife of Ron, much loved mum of Paul, Jenny and Richard (deceased). Shirley was a much loved mother-in-law to Hayley and Gary, granny and sister to Ken. Sadly due to government regulations immediate family for the service at Walsoken Cemetery. Donations are welcome in memory of Shirley for Diabetes UK which may be sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 011945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -