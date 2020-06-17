|
ALLEN
Shirley (née Lockey/North)
peacefully on 10th June 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, Shirley, aged 71 years. Beloved wife of Ron, much loved mum of Paul, Jenny and Richard (deceased). Shirley was a much loved mother-in-law to Hayley and Gary, granny and sister to Ken. Sadly due to government regulations immediate family for the service at Walsoken Cemetery. Donations are welcome in memory of Shirley for Diabetes UK which may be sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 011945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 17, 2020