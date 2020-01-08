Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
14:30
Fenland Crematorium March
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley BAKER

Notice Condolences

Shirley BAKER Notice
BAKER Shirley May of Wimblington passed away with her daughters by her side on 23rd December 2019 aged 81 years. Loving Mum of Geraldine, Loraine, Julie and Justine, Mum-in-law, devoted Nan, Great Nan and Sister. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -