BAKER Shirley May of Wimblington passed away with her daughters by her side on 23rd December 2019 aged 81 years. Loving Mum of Geraldine, Loraine, Julie and Justine, Mum-in-law, devoted Nan, Great Nan and Sister. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020