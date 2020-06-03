Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
14:00
St. Leonards Church
Leverington
Shirley BOSTON Notice
BOSTON Shirley

(née Dent) passed away peacefully at Rose Lodge, Wisbech on 27th May 2020. Beloved wife of Terry (deceased). Former teacher at Queens Girls and St. Audrey's Convent Schools, Wisbech. Very much loved by all her family and friends. A graveside service will take place at St. Leonards Church, Leverington, on Wednesday 10th June 2020 at 2.00pm. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a later date. Any donations for EACH (East Anglian Children's Hospices) may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 3, 2020
