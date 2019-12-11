|
COOPER
Shirley
Peacefully on 28th November 2019, aged 73 years. At home surrounded by all her family. Beloved wife of Benny, loving mum to Shirley, Benny, Charlotte, Walter, Rose, Lily and Sam and a much loved nan to all her grandchildren. Shirley will be greatly missed but always lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Her Funeral Service shall take place on Friday 20th December 2019 at All Saints Church, Elm at 1.00pm followed by burial at the family home. For any further information please contact W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 3DE. Telephone: 01945 584762
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 11, 2019