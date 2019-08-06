Home

Shirley MANN

Shirley MANN Notice
MANN Shirley Eileen Of March, passed away peacefully on 28th July 2019 at Clovelly House, March aged 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Don, much loved mum of Lindsey, Janice and John, mother-in-law of Fred, Gerald and Judy, devoted nan of Sophie, Emily, Rosie, Abi and Lydia and a dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral Service at St John's Church, March on Tuesday 13th August 2019 at 2.30pm followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for the Alzheimer's Society may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 6, 2019
