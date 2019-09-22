Home

The family of the late Shirley would like to thank all who attended the funeral, sent messages of sympathy and support and gave donations. Thanks to Rev Andrew Smith for the comforting service, Mark Turner and staff for the efficient funeral arrangements, Corinne Turner for the beautiful flowers and March Golf Club for the excellent catering. Donations to date for the Alzheimer's Society stand at £416.50. Please accept this as the only but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 22, 2019
