Shirley SHORT Notice
SHORT Shirley of Wimblington, passed away peacefully on 14th May 2020 at her home, aged 84 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Malcolm and a dear Mother, Mother-in-law, Grandmother, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 4th June 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Macmillan Cancer Support (March Branch) may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 27, 2020
