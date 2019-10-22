|
STUBBS
Shirley Doris
Aged 79 years of Wisbech. Peacefully on 12th October 2019 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Beloved mother of Kathy, sister of Ann, Janet and Barry, nan of Shane, Mandy and Mark, grandma to Leo, Lucy and Ethan. Shirley will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'RNIB' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 22, 2019