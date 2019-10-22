Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY STUBBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY STUBBS

Notice Condolences

SHIRLEY STUBBS Notice
STUBBS

Shirley Doris

Aged 79 years of Wisbech. Peacefully on 12th October 2019 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Beloved mother of Kathy, sister of Ann, Janet and Barry, nan of Shane, Mandy and Mark, grandma to Leo, Lucy and Ethan. Shirley will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'RNIB' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.