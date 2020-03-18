Home

On the 4th March, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 93 years, of Walpole Highway. Beloved wife of the late Precil (Chill), loving mum of Hil, Chrif, Kick and Mandy. A dear mother-in-law, much loved nan, great-nan and great-great-nan. A very dear sister and loved by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 23rd March, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Terrington St John Surgery, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020
