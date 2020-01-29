Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Wisbech
Weasenham Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 2RY
01945 475495
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
Sidney MITCHELL

Notice Condolences

Sidney MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL

Sidney passed away peacefully after a long illness on Thursday 16th January 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Brenda, much loved dad of Andrew, father-in-law of Debbie, and brother of Doris. He will be very sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March, on Monday 10th February at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for Parkinson's UK may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 29, 2020
