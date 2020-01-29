|
MITCHELL
Sidney passed away peacefully after a long illness on Thursday 16th January 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Brenda, much loved dad of Andrew, father-in-law of Debbie, and brother of Doris. He will be very sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March, on Monday 10th February at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for Parkinson's UK may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 29, 2020