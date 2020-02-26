Home

A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium

Simon RAYNER

Simon RAYNER Notice
RAYNER

Simon

Tragically on 7th February Simon. Aged 52 years. Dearly loved husband of Jane and a devoted dad of Benjamin and Oliver,

Much loved son of Michael and Janet Rayner and Brother of Mark son in law of John and Christine Williamson and brother in law to the late Daniel. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd March at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cambridge Air Ambulance and Brake may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020
