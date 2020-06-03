Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 8, 2020
14:30
Fenland Crematorium
of Doddington passed away peacefully on 25th May 2020 aged 59 years. Dearly loved Husband of Lucille, much loved Dad of Sarah and Andrew, Father-in-law of James, devoted Grandad of Indie and a dear Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Monday 8th June 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for RSPCA Block Fen may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 3, 2020
