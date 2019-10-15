Home

Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
Stanley BALLS

Stanley BALLS Notice
BALLS

Stanley Harold

Aged 91 years of Wisbech.

Peacefully in his sleep on 4th October 2019 whilst

in Orchard House Nursing Home.

Dearly loved husband of the late Angela, a much loved father of Peter, John and Sally, father-in-law, grandad,

and great grandad.

A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Monday

21st October 2019 at 10.45am.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired for 'The Stroke Unit – QEHKL' may be made at

the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director,

38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech,

PE13 4HB.

Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 15, 2019
