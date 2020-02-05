Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:30
Fenland Crematorium
Fenland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley WILKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley WILKINSON

Notice Condolences

Stanley WILKINSON Notice
WILKINSON

Stanley

died peacefully on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital. Much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend. Funeral Service to be held at Fenland Crematorium on Monday 10th February 2020 at 12.30pm. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made at the service or sent to Chatteris Independent Funeral Services 27a High Street, Chatteris PE16 6BQ Tel: 01354 696740.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -