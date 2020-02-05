|
WILKINSON
Stanley
died peacefully on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital. Much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend. Funeral Service to be held at Fenland Crematorium on Monday 10th February 2020 at 12.30pm. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made at the service or sent to Chatteris Independent Funeral Services 27a High Street, Chatteris PE16 6BQ Tel: 01354 696740.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020