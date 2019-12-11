|
WILSON
Stanley Charles
Aged 91 years of Tydd St Giles. Peacefully on 1st December 2019 whilst in Rose Lodge Care Home. Loving husband of Betty, devoted dad of Suzanne and Alison, dear father in law of Peter and James, a much loved grandad, and great grandad. A private cremation will take place followed by a celebration of life service at Tydd St Giles Parish Church, on Thursday 19 th December 2019 at 12.15 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Dementia UK' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 11, 2019