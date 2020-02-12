|
GALES Stephen James
(Steve) passed away peacefully on 31st January 2020 at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall aged 63 years. Beloved Husband of Michelle, dearly loved Dad of Michelle, Tony and Andy, Step-Dad of Gregory, much loved Grandpa of Hannah and a dear Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Friday 21st February 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory to be divided between Macmillan Cancer Support and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 12, 2020