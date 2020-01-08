Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
13:30
St Leonard's Church
Leverington
Stephen HOBLEY Notice
HOBLEY

Stephen Passed away at home on 3rd January 2020, aged 66 years. Steve will be sadly missed by his wife Lynd and by Claire and grandaughters Layla and Hallie. He was a very dear brother, uncle and a good friend to many. The funeral service will be held at St Leonard's Church, Leverington on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 1.30pm followed by burial in the cemetery. Flowers or donations for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity (Alan Hudson Centre) may be taken to the service or sent c/o A J Coggles, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020
