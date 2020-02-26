Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swearers Funeral Directors
Blenheim Road
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire PE26 1AL
01487 812239
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
13:30
Fenland Crematorium

Stephen PARSONS

Notice Condolences

Stephen PARSONS Notice
PARSONS

Stephen George From Ramsey Forty Foot, formerly of Chatteris, passed away on Friday 7th February 2020. Aged 61 years. A much loved husband, dad and son. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of Steve's life is on Friday 6th March 2020 at Fenland Crematorium at 1.30pm. Please wear bright colours, no black, by request family flowers only but donations if desired to be made payable to NWA NHS Foundation Trust (Woodlands Centre) and may be made on the day or sent c/o Swearers Funeral Service, Blenheim Road, Ramsey, Cambs PE26 1AL Tel. 01487 812239
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -