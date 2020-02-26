|
PARSONS
Stephen George From Ramsey Forty Foot, formerly of Chatteris, passed away on Friday 7th February 2020. Aged 61 years. A much loved husband, dad and son. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of Steve's life is on Friday 6th March 2020 at Fenland Crematorium at 1.30pm. Please wear bright colours, no black, by request family flowers only but donations if desired to be made payable to NWA NHS Foundation Trust (Woodlands Centre) and may be made on the day or sent c/o Swearers Funeral Service, Blenheim Road, Ramsey, Cambs PE26 1AL Tel. 01487 812239
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020