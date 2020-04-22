Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen WARBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen WARBY

Notice Condolences

Stephen WARBY Notice
WARBY Stephen James (Wal) of Christchurch, passed away peacefully on 8th April 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 60 years. Dearly loved Husband of Julie, much loved Dad of Dawn, Carrie, Ian, Stuart, Damion and their partners, a devoted Grandad and a dear Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle, Son-in-law and friend of many. A private family funeral will take place. Donations in his memory for MAGPAS may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -