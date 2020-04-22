|
WARBY Stephen James (Wal) of Christchurch, passed away peacefully on 8th April 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 60 years. Dearly loved Husband of Julie, much loved Dad of Dawn, Carrie, Ian, Stuart, Damion and their partners, a devoted Grandad and a dear Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle, Son-in-law and friend of many. A private family funeral will take place. Donations in his memory for MAGPAS may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 22, 2020