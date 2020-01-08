|
WHITE Stephen Harry
of March passed away peacefully with his family by his side on 28th December 2019 aged 70 years. Loving Soulmate, Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother, Uncle and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020