DONNELLY
Steven Joseph passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn on Thursday 13th August 2020, aged 54 years. Dearest, and much loved, son of Brenda. He leaves a loving partner Linda, daughter Bethany and grandson Oscar. Also a much loved nephew of Jackie and the late Valerie. He will be very sadly missed by all family and friends. Due to attendance restrictions at the present time, a private family funeral service will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations for the Critical Care Unit at Queen Elizabeth Hospital may be made at the service, or given via https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries/80185 where memories of Steven may also be shared. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 19, 2020