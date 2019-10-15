|
MELLOR
Stewart (Stew)
of Doddington passed away peacefully on 2nd October 2019 at his home aged 71 years. Dearly loved Husband of Jackie, much loved Dad of Wayne, Tracy, Michelle and Donna and a devoted Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother, Brother-in-law, Son-in-law and friend. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Monday 21st October 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for North West Anglia Foundation Trust Charitable Fund may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 15, 2019