Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart MELLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart MELLOR

Notice Condolences

Stewart MELLOR Notice
MELLOR

Stewart (Stew)

of Doddington passed away peacefully on 2nd October 2019 at his home aged 71 years. Dearly loved Husband of Jackie, much loved Dad of Wayne, Tracy, Michelle and Donna and a devoted Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother, Brother-in-law, Son-in-law and friend. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Monday 21st October 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for North West Anglia Foundation Trust Charitable Fund may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.