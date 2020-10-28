Home

The Elms Funeral Directors (Weston Super Mare)
50, Baker Street
Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset BS23 3AG
01934 616006
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
11:30
Weston-super-Mare Crematorium
Stewart YEAGERS

Stewart YEAGERS Notice
YEAGERS

Stewart Edward

Sadly passed away on 10th October 2020 aged 70 years. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. A private funeral service will be held at Weston-super-Mare Crematorium on 29th October 2020 at 11.30a.m. Family flowers only, please, but donations in Stewart's memory to Southmead Hospital may be made through https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stewartyeagers All enquires to The Elms Funeral Directors Limited, 50 Baker Street, Weston-super-Mare BS23 3AQ. Tel: 01934 616006.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 28, 2020
