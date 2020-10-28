|
YEAGERS
Stewart Edward
Sadly passed away on 10th October 2020 aged 70 years. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. A private funeral service will be held at Weston-super-Mare Crematorium on 29th October 2020 at 11.30a.m. Family flowers only, please, but donations in Stewart's memory to Southmead Hospital may be made through https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stewartyeagers All enquires to The Elms Funeral Directors Limited, 50 Baker Street, Weston-super-Mare BS23 3AQ. Tel: 01934 616006.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 28, 2020