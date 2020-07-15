Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
13:30
Fenland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart ALLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart ALLAN

Notice Condolences

Stuart ALLAN Notice
ALLAN Stuart of Chatteris, passed away peacefully on 3rd July 2020 at his home, aged 85 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Cecily, much loved Father of Elizabeth, Cameron and Alistair. Due to the current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Monday 20th July 2020 at 1.30pm. The funeral can be viewed by webcast at www.obitus.com with username Miba4097 and password 647407. Donations in his memory to be divided between Macmillan Cancer Support and Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -