ALLAN Stuart of Chatteris, passed away peacefully on 3rd July 2020 at his home, aged 85 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Cecily, much loved Father of Elizabeth, Cameron and Alistair. Due to the current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Monday 20th July 2020 at 1.30pm. The funeral can be viewed by webcast at www.obitus.com with username Miba4097 and password 647407. Donations in his memory to be divided between Macmillan Cancer Support and Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 15, 2020