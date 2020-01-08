|
ROBERTSON
Stuart Scott
Peacefully on 24th December 2019 at Addenbrooks Hospital, Cambridge. Stuart of Outwell. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl and a much loved Dad of Marina. Dad in Law of Robert and a devoted Grandad of Christie, Francesca and Ewan. Great-grandad of Chloe, Scarlett, Leo and Zachery and dear and partner of Val. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn, on Friday 24th January 2020 at 1.00pm. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Stroke Association and Glaucoma Association may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020