BROUGHTON
Susan Jane (Sue)
Peacefully on 30th December 2019 at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, Susan Jane (Sue). Aged 58 years. Dearly loved wife of Richard, much loved mum of Hayley and Melanie, and mum in law of Phil and Robin. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 11.30am. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Care may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel. 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020