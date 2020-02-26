Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:30
St Clement's Church
Outwell
View Map

Susan NELSON

Notice Condolences

Susan NELSON Notice
NELSON

Susan Elizabeth

Dr Sue Nelson (formerly Robinson) of Outwell passed away peacefully at her home on 17 February 2020, aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of Charles, and mother of Emily and Lucy. She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. Cremation private. A thanksgiving service will be held in St Clement's Church, Outwell, on Friday 20th March at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, and her family requests that brighter colours be worn. Donations in memory of Dr Sue may be sent to The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House) and may be made through A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -