NELSON
Susan Elizabeth
Dr Sue Nelson (formerly Robinson) of Outwell passed away peacefully at her home on 17 February 2020, aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of Charles, and mother of Emily and Lucy. She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. Cremation private. A thanksgiving service will be held in St Clement's Church, Outwell, on Friday 20th March at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, and her family requests that brighter colours be worn. Donations in memory of Dr Sue may be sent to The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House) and may be made through A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020