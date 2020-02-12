|
CARROLL Susanne of March passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on 30th January 2020. Much loved Wife of Brian, devoted Mum of Julia, Lindsey and their partners, Sister to Sandra, Phil and Colin and friend to many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Tuesday 18th February 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Macmillan Cancer Support (March Branch) may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 12, 2020