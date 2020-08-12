|
PALMER
Sybil Irene
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at The Gables Care Home, Chatteris on Monday 3rd August 2020 aged 89 years. Much loved mum of Linda, Wesly and Sallyann (dec'd). Beloved grandmother and great-grandmother. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations for Parkinson's UK can be made at the service or sent to the family. Sybil's family thank you for your kind thoughts during this sad time. Co-operative Funeralcare (inc. J.H.Landin) 72 High Street, Chatteris, Cambs PE16 6NN. Tel: 01354 760072
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 12, 2020